The dates for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses are out. The University Grants Commission has released the CUET UG 2023 exam dates. The exams will begin on May 21, 2023.

What about the registrations? The registrations for the UG courses will commence in the first week of February 2023. And the examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

Eventually, the dates for PG exams are also out. The examination will be conducted in the first/ second week of June 2023 and the tentative schedule of the same will be announced next week by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The medium of the exam will be in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day. Also, The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one/two languages and the general test, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

What about the results? According to the UGC's notice, the CUET UG and PG results will most likely be announced in the third week of June and the first week of July, respectively. The academic session is expected to begin on August 1, 2023, onwards.