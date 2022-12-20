In a horrifying case, a contract teacher allegedly beat up a Class IV student to death using an iron rod and badly injured his mother who is also a teacher in the school in a village in Karnataka's Gadag district on Monday, December 19, police said.

TNIE reported that the incident occurred in Hadli village of Nargund taluk where the contract teacher, Mutthappa Hadagali, allegedly assaulted 10-year-old Bharath with an iron rod. Then, he threw the child from the first floor of the building, said the police according to the report.

The teacher, Muthappa, then assaulted two others who tried to control him and had come to the child's rescue. He first beat up Bharath's mother Geetha Barakera, who is also a contract teacher in the school, when she rushed to his rescue, police said. And then, another teacher, Nangangouda Patil, who too ran to control him, was assaulted. Police said that Geetha and Patil have been admitted to a hospital, reported TNIE.

After the attack, the accused teacher fled the spot. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him. They have said that the reason behind the attack is as yet unknown.