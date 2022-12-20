A four-day faculty development programme (FDPs) was launched at the Andhra Loyola Degree College in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, December 19.

According to a report by TNIE, the programme is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in association with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) and will run up to December 22. It is based on the theme 21st Century Skills and Teaching Methodologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Academic Officer Dr BS Selina said that the APSCHE had entered into this project with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) for conducting a series of FDPs for imparting quality education. The principal of Andhra Loyola College, Dr Kishore, also weighed in with his views on the role of teachers in shaping the minds of students for their all-round development, reported TNIE.

The programme was officially inaugurated by APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hema Chandra Reddy, who was also the chief guest at the event. He elaborated on the purpose of FDPs in upskilling teachers in meeting the needs of future generations. He added, "APSCHE has introduced a series of reforms in terms of curriculum, internships and community development programmes," and urged the participants to learn new methodologies and implement them back in their institutions.

Corporate Master Trainer and Facilitator of Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia Dr S Dinakar Reddy acted as the resource person for the FDP and expressed his thoughts on the importance of learning to unlearn, upskilling and reskilling our skills to meet the changing needs as the teacher. Academic consultant of APSCHE Dr B Yella Reddy and others were also present, reported TNIE.