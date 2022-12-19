A school bus overturned and fell into a 10-feet deep pit in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, December 18. A man was killed and eight students were injured in the accident.

According to a report by PTI, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist. The cyclist, Tilakdhari (50), died and the bus driver, Dharmendra Yadav (28), was critically injured in the accident that occurred in Bhainsa Dhoda village under the Khorabar police station area.

The bus, which was carrying 62 passengers, was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur. The students were going to visit the Gorakhnath temple, planetarium and other places, school manager Shekhar Vishwakarma, who reached the spot, told PTI.

While the cyclist died on the spot, the bus driver and eight students were injured. After receiving information about the accident, police personnel from Khorabar station and Ramnagar Karjaha post reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, the police said.

The driver and two children have been referred to BRD Medical College for treatment, they added. Superintendent of Police (City) KK Vishnoi said the body of the cyclist has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The students referred to BRD Medical College for treatment are Aziz Ahmad (12) and Aditya Yadav (12), he told PTI.