Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, December 19, said the routine annual request transfer process of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has been suspended for the 2022-23 academic session. He stated this in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.



"Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), as a pan-India organisation, ensures that the welfare of its employees is efficiently and timely addressed including transfer matters, wherein a uniform quality of the teaching-learning process of students is also ensured. During the pandemic, KVS employees who were posted at hard stations were compelled to overstay their tenures as transfer of employees of KVS was not affected," Pradhan said, as per a report by PTI.

KVS has also carried out a rationalisation exercise to ensure the availability of an adequate number of regular teachers in the school and the routine annual request transfer process of KVS has been suspended for the current academic session (2022-23), the minister informed. "Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," he added.

Responding to a question about teaching and non-teaching vacancies in the KVs, Pradhan informed the House that KVS has started the process of filling up vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff for which advertisements had been issued recently. "Vacancies arise due to transfer and retirement from time to time. Filling up vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules," he said, as per PTI.