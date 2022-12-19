Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, December 18, asked the Nabarangpur administration in Odisha to draw up a knowledge roadmap for 10 years. Pradhan gave this direction while taking a review of various programmes such as the capacity building of teachers in primary and higher education institutions, promotion of skill development and strengthening entrepreneurship capacity of the locals and their employment.

According to a report by TNIE, Pradhan expressed concern over the high dropout rate. He pointed out that though the enrollment of children in schools of the district is 100%, many students are dropping out of higher education due to socio-economic conditions. He added that as per the findings of a survey, a good number of the students who dropped out were found to be "highly talented".

Pradhan applauded the students of Navodaya Vidyalayas and central schools for qualifying in JEE Advance and NISER tests. He said that there was greater scope to make these students self-reliant and also nurture them to become good entrepreneurs. To this end, the minister said that the district needs to carry out knowledge and skills mapping.

"Since Nabarangpur is one of the aspirational districts, the Narendra Modi government has been giving importance to skilling and achievement of 100% literacy in the district," he said, according to TNIE.

Odisha University development on the cards

The Union Education Minister, who was addressing media persons in Koraput, Odisha also mentioned the need for infrastructure development at the Central University of Odisha. He added that the project will be taken up on a priority basis and that the Education Ministry has been reviewing activities at CUO. “I have already discussed the requirements of CUO with Vice-Chancellor Chakradhar Tripathy in New Delhi. Tripathy, an academician from Odisha, is working hard for the university’s development,” said Pradhan, according to TNIE. The development plan includes the construction of new buildings at the university and the introduction of new courses, he added.