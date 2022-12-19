The recent tragic incident in which a 13-year-old student of Jeevass CMI Central School in Aluva, Kerala, died after he fell from the sunshade on the third floor of the school building has served to highlight the lack of safety measures in educational institutions in the state.

The mishap happened on October 24, when Adik John Ebie stepped onto the sunshade to retrieve an exam question paper that had blown away in the wind. He was hospitalised in critical condition and breathed his last on December 5.

Though authorities claim that schools follow safety norms, it’s an open secret that such accidents are waiting to happen, unless proper measures are taken, reported The New Indian Express. According to unofficial findings of the fire and rescue department, the majority of school buildings in the state are unsafe for students. Though the National Building Code (NBC) mandates a minimum parapet height of five feet to prevent students from falling off buildings, this is rarely enforced.

A fire and rescue official said school authorities are putting students at great risk by ignoring the safety guidelines for buildings. “The Aluva accident is a tragic example of the negligence of school authorities. If the school had maintained a minimum height for the parapet, the student would not have been able to access the sunshade,” the officer, who asked not to be identified, told TNIE.

He said that as per rules, an exit (stairway) of at least half a metre width should be provided in schools with at least 25 students. Moreover, all institutions should have basic fire-fighting equipment like carbon dioxide cylinders, water and sand buckets, and should be aware of their right application.

“Schools which were constructed before the safety regulations came into effect may find it difficult to adhere to them. If the government or the agencies responsible for implementing safety in schools keep their eyes closed, the consequences could be tragic,” another officer added.

Fitness certificates for schools a mere eyewash?

A retired official said a fire or building collapse on the school premises may turn into a disaster as officials will find it impossible to evacuate all the students within the short window of time available. At present, local bodies are responsible for issuing fitness certificates to government schools.

However, this exercise is, in most cases, an eyewash. “Issuing fitness certificates to schools has become an annual affair. Even if a local body suggests modifications, that mostly remains on paper. The delay in getting government funds and other issues also contribute to the sorry state of affairs,” said an engineer with PWD who was entrusted with the task of issuing fitness certificates to schools, according to TNIE.

Who is responsible?

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is responsible for implementing safety activities in schools, is not ready to take the blame. “The primary responsibility for any safety issue at schools is with the heads of the institutions,” a top DDMA official said. A report on the Aluva incident has already been sought from the officials concerned, he added.

Meanwhile, Shine Mon, additional director of the education department, said authorities are strictly monitoring the safety of schools. “A directive has also been issued to school heads to monitor safety. We will take steps to prevent any loopholes in the process,” he said.

Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, said the majority of CBSE schools in the state strictly adhere to safety guidelines. “Even though some schools were built many years ago, we always ensure students’ safety and security. When constructing new schools, the CBSE strictly adheres to fire and rescue guidelines. It is common for authorities to impose new rules only when an untoward incident occurs,” she told TNIE.