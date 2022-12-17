Masked miscreants on motorcycles shot and injured two school-going children in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, December 17.

According to a report by PTI, the incident happened in an area under Deoband police station when Vinay, a Class XII student, and Siddharth, a Class IX student, were on their way to school on a bike, said the police.

The students were shot at by four masked miscreants who came from behind on two bikes with pistols, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada told PTI. After receiving information, the SSP reached the spot and formed four police teams, and all check posts in the district were alerted, police said.

While one of the boys was shot in the back and the other suffered a bullet injury on his leg, the SSP said. They were rushed to a government hospital and later referred to a higher care centre after administering first aid.

According to the police, a report has also been sought from the Chief Minister's Office in this regard. The relatives of the students have lodged a report against the accused and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the shooting, the SSP said, according to PTI.