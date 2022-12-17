The admission process in University of Delhi (DU) for the academic session 2022-23 for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes will conclude on December 31, announced DU on Friday, December 16. The university also announced that the special spot round for certain colleges for undergraduate programmes will commence on December 18. The seats that are vacant will be displayed tomorrow, December 18, stated a report by PTI.

The registrar of Delhi University, Vikas Gupta, stated in a notice, “It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022.” Until now the University of Delhi has managed to fill around 63,900 seats out of 70,000 undergraduate seats that were available after several rounds of allocation.

The candidates who applied for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 UG and are not admitted to any college until now can participate in the special spot admission round, said the varsity as reported by PTI. "On the announcement of the special spot admission round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. Desirous candidates will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges, subject to the availability of seats," the university said, as reported by PTI.

This year, the admission process started at the beginning of September and the university admitted students through the CUET scores. Admission through the CSAS was conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation and admission.