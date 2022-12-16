The Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand, Vijaya Jadav directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to serve show cause notice to headmasters of 515 schools and withhold their salaries for "failing" to record attendance of students in E-Vidya Vahini, a digital platform.

During a review meeting of the education department in Jamshedpur on Thursday, December 15, the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner said there were 24% of teachers, who are not recording attendance on E-Vidya Vahini and instructed the DEO to enquire and withhold their salaries, an official told PTI.

She also reviewed the progress of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a Union government programme aimed at the universalisation of elementary education and other government schemes of the education department. The DC issued strict instructions that the ration of midday meal will be allotted only after the attendance of students is recorded in the E-Vidya Vahini app. The E-Vidya Vahini is an online platform and app launched by the Jharkhand government to monitor the implementation of various education schemes in the state and to assess the learning outcomes of the students.

There were 515 schools where the attendance of students was not being noted on the app to date, she said while directing the DEO to issue show-cause notice and withhold the salaries of headmasters of these schools. About the monthly evaluation examination of Classes IX and X held last month, the DC expressed dissatisfaction over the very poor performance of 25 schools in the district, said the report by PTI.

She ordered all the concerned Block Education Extension Officers (BEEO) to conduct an inspection of these high schools and chalk out a work plan on how to improve the performance of students given the board examination. The DC further instructed all BEEOs to inspect 15 schools in their respective jurisdiction every month and warned of withholding salaries for failing to meet the target.

The DC said the application forms of 3,000 school children to open a bank account were not being accepted in the absence of an Aadhaar card. According to PTI, she directed the officials to prepare their Aadhaar cards in every block on camp mode and ensure correction in existing Aadhaar cards in case of any discrepancies and submit the applications in a week. This concerns 1.64 lakh students who are entitled to avail of pre-matric scholarships in the district of which about 1.16 lakh students have already registered online to avail of the benefit.