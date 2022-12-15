The state Education Department of Karnataka has recommended that parents of students attending government schools pool funds to celebrate birthdays at schools in order to promote community harmony and cut costs.

The department emphasised the importance of midday meals for fostering community ties in a circular, urging schools to serve meals to students during festivals and other community celebrations. The department has additionally suggested that donations could take the form of parents paying for their kids' birthday parties as part of this. To help children develop a sense of community, the circular suggested that they celebrate their birthdays together as a class rather than individually.

For a special meal programme in honour of their children's birthdays, parents can work together. “Once a week or twice a month, a special dinner party can be organised for all the children in the school to celebrate. Parents of children celebrating birthdays can share the burden of finances in a team together,” the circular stated, as reported by The New Indian Express.

It should be ensured that the food is both hygienic and nutritious, the circular noted. “The School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) should prepare a suitable action plan and implement this. Parents can prepare and provide clean, tasty and nutritious food to all the children safely in the school’s kitchen centre,” stated the circular. The decision is being taken as a way to identify donors and partners for the benefit of the midday meal scheme in the state and to create awareness.

Meanwhile, the circular also asked that community meals be provided to students as part of festivals and other celebrations for the children. “SDMCs should hold a meeting about preparing and distributing special meals for schoolchildren during special functions conducted by the local community and discuss the quality of food distributed. Food safety, the quantity of nutritious food provided, and various sweets and snack items, provided they are vegetarian, should be discussed,” the circular stated.