The polytechnic colleges of Tamil Nadu will have new courses like Tamilar Marabu (Heritage of Tamils) and Tamil Thozhilnutpam (Technoloscientific Thoughts in Tamils) from next year. The government has made this decision to make students aware of the rich heritage of the state. These courses were first introduced to engineering students at Anna University, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Sharing more details, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday, December 13, said from next academic year onwards, the two unique courses in Tamil will be offered to polytechnic students. The subjects will be compulsory for all the students, including those from other states, he added.

Further, for a better understanding of the other state students, the minister informed that the texts of Tamil Marabu and Tamil Thozhilnutpam will be translated into English. Teachers with expertise in the Tamil language will be trained to teach these subjects, he added.

The minister further said Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that Tamil medium-educated students will get reservations in employment as well. "This is the Dravidian model. We are taking all steps for the development of Tamil," he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.