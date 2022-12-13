The Kerala government announced on Monday, December 12 in the state assembly that it has not given a nod on the direction to introduce mixed seating in classrooms or implement gender-neutral uniforms in schools. This was said by Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty and it has been viewed as a major policy reversal on a progressive measure in the wake of opposition from Muslim organisations as well as major political parties, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, the minister said, "The decision on uniforms is the prerogative of Parent Teachers Associations (PTAs) and local bodies concerned... The government stands for gender equality." He said this while he was responding to a calling attention motion by N Shamsudeen of the Muslim League.

On the other hand, Shamsudeen accused the government of creating sexual anarchy and a genderless society through the proposed reforms. Gender-neutral ideas will lead to free sex, he said.

Sharing his views, he said, "It is objectionable to sneak in liberal ideas through education reforms. Promotion of rational thinking should not be done at the expense of government money... A believers' community cannot accept sexual anarchy... No justice is served if women dress like men. Why force them to wear jeans and top when they wish to wear skirts and churidars. This is injustice."

Earlier, the government had backed the novel initiative after some schools in the state implemented mixed seating and gender-neutral uniform last year. Sivankutty then said that the education department would continue to support efforts towards establishing gender justice in schools.