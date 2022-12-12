Former JNU student leader and activist Umar Khalid was granted interim bail for a period of one week in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 Northeast Delhi riots by a court today. Khalid has been in police custody for about two years. The interim bail was granted by a Delhi court to allow the Khalid to attend his sister's marriage ceremony.

The order to issue the bail had been passed by judge Amitabh Rawat and he made it clear that the interim bail would be subject to conditions. The bail date would begin on December 23, 2022, and Khalid should surrender on December 30, 2022, as per the court’s order, as reported by LiveLaw.



Previously…

A previous report on LiveLaw stated that, Khalid approached the court requesting a two-week interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding and the bail was opposed by the Delhi police stating he is likely to spread misinformation on social media during his bail period and it cannot be prevented and could cause unrest in the society.

The Delhi High court comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar rejected the bail plea by Khalid on October 18. While denying him bail in October, the High Court had observed that he had been an accused from the beginning of the riots till the end. The bench also noted he was part of controversial WhatsApp groups and joined meetings, wherein the conspiracy of the riots took place, as per LiveLaw.