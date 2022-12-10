Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Tamil Nadu government will soon give free laptops with pre-installed subjects to government school students enrolled in medical colleges. In this regard, the minister said on Friday, December 9, "The Tamil Nadu Government will soon provide free laptops with pre-installed subjects to a total of 565 government school students who have been enrolled in medical colleges across the state under the 7.5% quota," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This announcement was made at the oath-taking ceremony of the new batch of Coimbatore Medical College students. Speaking to the media, the minister said, "In India, Tamil Nadu alone has 36 government medical colleges, 34 private medical colleges, and one ESI. A total of 71 medical colleges are functioning in the state which is the highest in the country. Through this, 10,825 students are enrolled in medical courses every year."

Giving more details about government colleges in the state, the minister said, "Even states with twice the population of Tamil Nadu do not have this much student enrollment in medical colleges. Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi announced in the Assembly in 2011 to open a Government Medical College in every district of Tamil Nadu. And our current Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to fulfil this ambition.

"Only 6 districts in Tamil Nadu don't have their own government medical college. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been urging the union government to set up them in these 6 districts," he added.