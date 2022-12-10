Indian Institute of Technology conducted its Phase 1 of campus placements between December 1 to 7. As many as 508 students of the institute have got job offers from 144 companies during Phase 1 of campus placements. Out of the 144 companies, 54 were international firms and more than 700 students have registered for placements across departments this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In the first week of the placement process, 82 per cent of the first batch of B Tech students in the artificial intelligence (AI) department have landed jobs. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

Speaking about International placements, as many as 13 international companies have offered 54 placements to the students of the reputed institute. Compared to last year, the number has improved when 12 international companies came with 46 offers to the students in both Phase-1 and 2 placements.

Core engineering, Information Technology (IT)/Software, Finance and Consulting were the prominent hiring sectors. Many India-based & international startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. The highest package offered to the students is Rs 63.78 lakh per annum, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh as on the date of ongoing Phase-1 placements. The company that has offered the highest number of offers is Blend 360. This placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase 2 of placements will begin in January 2023.