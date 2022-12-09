Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card for Test 2 and Test 3 will be released on December 10. Symbiosis International (deemed) University will conduct test 1 on the same day from 2pm to 3pm, while tests 2 and 3 will be held on December 18 and 23 respectively.

Steps to download SNAP 2022 admit cards:

1. Browse through the official website — snaptest.org

2. On the homepage, select the link ‘admit card live’

3. A new page will appear on the screen. Log in with your credentials - registration number and password

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference

The exam will be held in 87 cities across the country and the results will be announced on January 10, 2023.

What is the question paper pattern? There would be 60 questions for 1 mark each. The exam will be in three parts, where the first part would be general English comprising reading comprehension, verbal reasoning and verbal ability. The second and third section includes analytical and logical reasoning, quantitative, data interpretation and data sufficiency, noted a report by The Indian Express.