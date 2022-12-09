The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine, seeking to continue their studies in India today, December 9. A Bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath presided over the hearing last on November 29, as stated in a tweet by Bar and Bench.

During the last hearing, EdexLive reported that the possibility of providing clinical accommodations to the students of the fourth, fifth and sixth-year batches as a "one-time measure" was discussed. One of the counsels appearing for the petitioners cited a few examples of vacancies in Indian medical institutions from official records. She stated that in view of those and the fact that students were continuing their classes online, they should be allowed practical and clinical training.

Moreover, another counsel appearing for the petitioners brought it to the court's attention that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala had not even allowed the final-year Ukraine-returned students to complete their internships, while all other states had done so. However, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati argued that providing accommodation to the Ukraine returnees was not possible since the National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in India, had strict mandates against this.