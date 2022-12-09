For the first time, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai will present the Youth Budget in 2023, which is also expected to target young voters ahead of assembly polls. The State Cabinet on Thursday, December 8 approved Karnataka Youth Policy which will focus on empowering youngsters in all sectors. Among other aspects, the policy will focuss on youngsters who quit their education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In October 2021, the state government had constituted a 13-member expert committee to frame the Karnataka Youth Policy. The Committee had stressed on youngsters between 15 and 29 years, where they touched on various aspects including their education, training, employment, entrepreneurship, health and well-being, sports and fitness, arts and culture as well as value-based leadership development.

Training for youth

According to the data shared by the state, in Karnataka presently, 30 per cent of the 7.5 crore population are youngsters. It also showed that the number of youngsters leaving education at the high school level has increased. In fact, only 21 per cent of youngsters are pursuing graduation and postgraduation courses, as per the TNIE report. The policy will focus such youngsters who quit their education. It also aims to provide them with skill training, which can decrease unemployment. Additionally, the policy will also address malnutrition, mental health, addictions and many other issues.

Consolidated policy

Apart from this, it will also set up a Fit Karnataka movement similar to the Fit India movement. Speaking to TNIE, sources from the department said that presently, there are over 500 schemes for youngsters in various departments including education, sports, social welfare, women and child, health and other departments. "The budget which is now proposed will have consolidated these and will bring them under one umbrella," sources said. According to Youth and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda, it is for the first time that such a policy has been framed comprehensively. "The policy will stress on every aspect of youth. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also present a youth budget, focusing on the large sector," he said, adding that the policy also recommends having a separate directorate for youngsters.