The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to revamp its scheme related to the appointment of teachers to ensure that candidates who have acquired qualifications through regular campus education are given priority, a report by LiveLaw.in stated.

The court passed the directions in a case, wherein, the petitioner was challenging the rejection of her appointment as BT Assistant (English). The petitioner had first studied the BLit degree course through distance education, then studied MA (Tamil). After completing her BEd degree course in Tamil, she passed her BA degree in English, as per LiveLaw.in. The petitioner claimed that a BEd degree was a common qualification for promotion to the post of BT Assistant and since she had already completed a BEd degree, she was eligible for appointment. However, the court observed that since the petitioner had completed her MA (Tamil) and thereafter obtained BEd (Tamil) she could be eligible for promotion as BT Assistant (Tamil), as per LiveLaw.in.

"Imparting education / teaching is a skill and a noble profession. Women and men, who acquired educational qualifications through campus education may be more suitable than candidates who acquired educational qualifications through Correspondence Course / Distance mode of Education / Open University Schemes," the court noted, as per LiveLaw.in.

The court directed the Principal Secretary, School Education Department and Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department for taking necessary decisions in this regard. The state required some time to examine the same and implement the steps without affecting those already appointed, LiveLaw.in reported. The court granted three months' time for the respondents to revisit the scheme, the report stated.