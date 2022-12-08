When the Department of General Education Kerala announced the higher secondary board exams would be held in March 2023, both students and teachers in Thiruvananthapuram grew anxious. They are worried they won't be able to complete the syllabus within the stipulated time and hence may risk rushing through it or being unprepared for the exams, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Despite claims by the department that a minimum of 200 instructional days will be assured in the current academic year, the Plus-I and Plus-II students would get only below 90 and 130 instructional days respectively before the board examination, it is pointed out. Further, this issue has affected many Plus-I students whose classes were scheduled to start on August 25 but began in mid-September after the Onam holidays.

A higher secondary teacher said, "Since Plus-II practical examinations begin on February 1, teachers will have to rush through the portions by January end." As a part of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers' Association Manoj S highlighted, "Though the NCERT had rationalised the syllabus before the start of the academic year, a decision on cutting down the syllabus for 12 subjects was taken in the state only last month. By then, most of the slashed portions had already been taught in schools."

Further, the general education department said the present situation was due to the transition period from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the view, a senior official said, "The situation this year was unique as the Plus-I board examination, slated to be held in March, was conducted at the start of the current academic year in June-July. Besides, improvement examinations were also held, which had an impact on the overall instructional days."

"We are aiming to bring the academic calendar back on track after two years of Covid-induced disruptions," the official said and ruled out further cuts on the syllabus.