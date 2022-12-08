The Ahmedabad Medical College will now be named Narendra Modi Medical College, Ahmedabad. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the request of the College regarding the change.

As per the notice released on December 5, 2022, by the NMC's Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), "The undersigned is directed to refer to your email dated 01.12.2022 on the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Medical Assessment and Rating Board for the name change of medical college from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust Medical College, Ahmedabad to Narendra Modi Medical College, Ahmedabad."

In September 2022, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) unanimously passed the proposal in favour of renaming the college.

But why the change now?

The municipal corporation standing committee, chairman, Hitesh Barot told PTI, "Since this medical college was built during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, everyone thought it should be named after Narendrabhai so that people remember his contribution. That is the least we can do for a person who did so much for the state and the city."

Explaining who proposed the idea for the college's name change, Barot said he suggested it during MET's executive committee and it was considered an 'urgent matter' in the subsequent meeting which was quickly accepted. "It was Modi's vision to strengthen medical education in the state by building colleges so that the state gets more doctors to serve people. The AMC has named the college after Modiji as a tribute to his vision," added Barot.