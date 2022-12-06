Dr Inam-Ur-Rahman, Principal of the Government New Law College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has landed in trouble over a controversial book available in the college library. It was alleged that the book encourages religious fundamentalism. However, on Monday, December 6, the principal said that he was innocent as the publication was bought by the college before he took charge.

Pleading his innocence, Dr Inam-Ur-Rahman said, "I was posted as the college principal in 2019 and this book was bought in 2014. I have nothing to do with its placement in the library. The FIR against me is unfortunate. I have been booked but not the library head," as per a report by PTI.

The incident came to light when members of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) protested over the book's availability in the college library on Thursday, November 30. The students claimed that the book, written by Dr Farhat Khan and titled Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System, contained objectionable remarks against Hindus, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as well as negative content about the Union Government and the Armed Forces.

The police said that they had charged four people, including Dr Inam-ur-Rahman, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other Sections. The charges were made on the basis of a complaint by LLM students of the college and ABVP leader Lucky Adiwal (28).

According to the police, the author, Dr Farhat Khan, the Amar Law Publication (publishing house) and Professor Mirza Mojiz Baig are the others accused in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the role of these people was also being probed and added that none of the four named in the case has been arrested yet, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, complainant Adiwal urged that the Higher Education Department must conduct an impartial inquiry. Incidentally, after the ABVP protest on Thursday, the college principal had said that he had removed six professors from academic work for five days and decided to investigate the allegations by a retired district court judge.