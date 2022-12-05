A school bus carrying more than twenty students fell on its side at a ghat section near the Lohgad hill fort in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday evening, December 4. The police have informed today, December 5, that at least fifteen students and two caretakers accompanying them have been injured.

The students and caretakers belong to a tuition class from Pen Town in the Raigad district. They were returning from a picnic at the fort, according to the police, as mentioned in a report by PTI. "The injured students and two persons accompanying them in the picnic were admitted at hospitals in Panvel and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai," a police official said.

"The injured students are in the age group of 12 to 15 years. Two caretakers were also injured. Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to the failure of brakes, following which the bus went down a slope and fell on its side. There were 28 students on the bus," the official informed further.

It may be noted that on Saturday, December 3, another tragic accident was reported in Maharashtra. A four-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in the Thane district. The child was playing near a school in the Tawre Compound area when the school compound wall fell on him.