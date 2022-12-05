The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged abuse of 12 orphans in a southern state's madrassa.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that two people were arrested in Chennai for housing and abusing orphaned Bihar juveniles. According to the NHRC, twelve children were rescued from a madrassa in Ponniammanmedu.

The commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Bihar, as well as the commissioner of police in Chennai, requesting a detailed report on the matter within four weeks stated a report by PTI.

According to a media report published on December 1, police received information via the '1098' helpline that some children are being subjected to harassment and physical abuse in a madrassa at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram in Chennai, according to the NHRC.

According to reports, a criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused, who are Bihar residents, have been arrested as reported by PTI. The PTI report also stated that, according to the commission, the children were taken by police to a government children's hospital and later transferred to a home while accompanied by a Child Welfare Officer.