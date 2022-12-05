The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will issue admit cards for the 2023 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) tomorrow, December 6. Candidates who have registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets from the CNLU website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The admit cards for CLAT 2023 will be released on December 6, according to the official schedule and candidates will be asked to finalise their admission preferences to National Law Universities (NLU).



Here's how you can download the admit card

1) Visit CNLU's official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2) On the home page, select the 'CLAT 2023' option at the top

3) Click on the admit card link provided

4) Log in with your registered information

5) After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen

6) Download the admit card and take a print out for your preference

Candidates should remember to print their hall tickets and bring them to the exam hall, as they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall unless they show their admit card and an official photo ID proof.

The exam will be held offline on December 18, between 2 pm and 4 pm. The provisional answer key will be released on the same day, according to the CLAT 2023 full schedule, and candidates will have until December 19 to raise objections to the answer key, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national-level entrance test for admissions to 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.