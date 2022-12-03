University of Hyderabad (UoH) has suspended the professor accused of molesting a student from Thailand. The move comes after an FIR was filed against Prof Ravi Ranjan from the Department of Hindi for molesting and sexually harassing the student on Friday, December 2.

The student unions of the varsity launched protests, condemning the act and demanding action from the university's administration. In an official statement, the Registrar of UoH, Dr Devesh Nigam, said that the professor had been placed under suspension "with immediate effect".

According to sources who spoke with EdexLive, on Friday, at around 5.00 pm, Prof Ranjan summoned the foreign student to his home on campus on the pretext of giving her a book. There, he allegedly molested her and also physically assaulted the student. Later, the student, who was found in tears by others on campus, was admitted to a hospital. A criminal complaint was also filed with the local police.

The students of UoH, who claim they were gathered at the hospital in support of the student from Thailand, also condemned the university officials for not taking immediate action. "There was a deliberate delay and passing around of responsibilities by the concerned authorities," they said in a statement.