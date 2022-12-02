The advance intimation exam city link for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, December 2. Registered candidates can download the slip through the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The JNUEE 2022 will be held on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to PhD programmes offered at the institute for the academic year 2022-23. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.



Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the exam city slip:



1. Log on to the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in



2. Click on the link that says advance exam city intimation

3. Enter your login details - application number and date of birth

4. The JNUEE exam city slip will appear on the screen

5. Download and save it for future use