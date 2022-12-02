Delhi University (DU) admissions 2022 Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Spot Round 2 allocation list for undergraduate (UG) courses will be published today, December 2, at 5 pm. Candidates can access the list via the university's official site, du.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates of Spot Round 2 will have to accept allocated seats between December 3, 10 am and December 4, 4.59 pm. The deadline for the payment of admission fees is December 6.

Schedule for DU UG admission 2022

According to the official schedule that was released, the acceptance of allocation will be followed by verification of the online applications from associated institutions from December 3, 10 am to December 5, 4.59 pm. On Monday, November 28, DU released a list of vacant seats for the Spot Round 2 and candidates had time till Wednesday, November 30, to apply for the seats.

As per reports, more than 60,000 students have been admitted to DU's UG programmes through CSAS.

Here is how one can check their CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list:

1) Go to du.ac.in

2) Click on the admission link; it will direct you to the admission homepage

3) Click on the link to the Spot Round 2 allocation list

4) Enter your login information

5) Results will be displayed

6) Download and save a physical copy of the result