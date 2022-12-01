India began its G20 presidency journey on Thursday, December 1 with the "University Connect" programme by engaging with students from universities across the country, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar stated in a tweet.



"During India's G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 Presidency of healing, harmony, and hope," Kumar said in a tweet. "It is wonderful that India began its G20 presidency journey today with "University Connect" by engaging with students of universities across the country, '' he added.



The country formally assumed the presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and unity in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis, PTI reported. "Our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through," the UGC head added.



The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.