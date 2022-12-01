The Delhi High Court has asked the concerned authorities to ensure career guidance for students of Classes XI and XII. Stressing upon the importance of such systems, the court ordered that appropriate counselling be provided in the schools.

Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that it was essential for students to be counselled about decision-making processes and directed the Delhi government to examine the issue of providing career guidance to school students in consultation with experts. The court's direction came up when a plea was being heard recently, as per a report by PTI.

The petition was filed by an "exemplary student" who failed to secure admission in Delhi University, allegedly on account of his school not cautioning him that two of the subjects opted by him in Class XII were not considered as "main" subjects by the varsity, and which attracted a penalty of 2.5% deduction in his marks at the time of admission. The court refused to grant the reliefs sought by the petitioner but said that if students are made aware of the admission policies of different universities, it would help them make an informed decision regarding their subject choices.



"It must be emphasised that career guidance to students in Class XI and XII is crucial. It is indeed essential that students are counselled in this decision-making process. Respondent authorities, who supervise education imparted to students, must step-in to ensure that there is an appropriate system of counselling in schools, career guidance programmes/career fairs to assist students," said the court in its order.

"Accordingly, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to GNCTD (Delhi government)/DoE (Department of Education) to examine this issue in consultation with experts in the field and in case, any lacunae are required to be filled in, they may do so by issuing appropriate directions to schools," the order stated further.

Justice Narula additionally recorded that while the counsel appearing for the Delhi government concurred that such systems must be in place, "he is unable to readily cite the same". He rejected the petitioner's prayer to cancel the CBSE affiliation of his school, saying it lacks foundation and is untenable as "improper career counselling to some students cannot be a ground for de-affiliation/ de-accreditation, in absence of any statutory provision that provides for such a penalty".



The court also observed there was no basis to hold that the petitioner's choice was not voluntary and that the school should have disapproved or opposed his option because it was likely to impact his admission prospects at DU. "Petitioner's contention is farfetched and exhibits a very orthodox approach towards education centred around scoring marks," Justice Narula recorded.

"The school, on the other hand, should have a different approach to holistic development of students and should encourage them to select subjects based on their aptitude. Scoring of marks cannot, therefore, be the sole criterion for selecting a subject. It said that there is no reason to direct DU to dilute its standards for admission, as fixing the eligibility criteria is a policy decision which lies within the exclusive domain of the university," the court stated further, as per PTI.