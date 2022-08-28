Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 admit cards will be released today, August 28. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the city intimation slip. Candidates of CUET PG 2022 can check their examination city and download the intimation slip from the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how you can download the city intimation slip:

1. Visit the official website

2. Select the link for the city intimation slip on the homepage

3. A new page will pop-up

4. Login with the application number and date of birth

5. Your city intimation slip will be displayed

6. Download for further reference

The city intimation slip only has details about which city the exam is scheduled in. While the admit card has all the details of the exam centre.

The CUET PG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11, 2022. The PG entrance exam was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities.

Central universities, namely, JNU, and Pondicherry University have adopted CUET PG for admissions. However, universities such as DU, and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.