The term-end examination results of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are out. IGNOU released the June 2022 term-end exam results on August 25, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

From July 20, 2022, the university has conducted term-end exams for various programmes this year. Additionally, an official statement from IGNOU read, “In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled."

How to check your score

1. Visit IGNOU's official site — ignou.ac.in.

2. Select the link for the term-end exam result on the homepage.

3. You will be directed to a new window.

4. Enter the credentials, namely enrolment number.

5. Click on submit.

6. Results will appear on the screen.

7. Download for future use.

Moreover, IGNOU has announced a training programme for over 10,000 teachers. It was on the occasion of India's Independence Day that the Vice-Chancellor of the university made this announcement. VC Nageshwar Rao said, "IGNOU is committed to providing quality education at an affordable cost to millions of aspiring learners in diverse disciplines offered by the university."

Further, the VC added that the university is working with an aim of achieving the national goals with the launch of new programmes/courses in regional languages as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) to realise the goal of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.