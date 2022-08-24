The Delhi Police busted a fake education centre and nabbed six for providing students with fake mark sheets and degrees. Giving more details, on August 24, the police informed that the Cyber Police had received a secret piece of information regarding a fake education centre running in Kilokari Village in the Sunlight Colony, as stated in a report by ANI.

Further, when the police reached the location, they found four ladies conversing on phone. The whole case was disclosed when cops interrogated the ladies.

What is the finding from the interrogation? The police found that the ladies were cheating innocent people on the basis of providing back-dated mark sheets, degrees and certificates of different certified universities.

Additionally, six mobile phones, laptops, printers, and back-dated false and fabricated mark sheets, degrees, certificates and record registers were recovered. Also, payment slips in the name of Mountain Institute of Management and Technology were also recovered.

The four arrested ladies have been identified as Rekha (26 years) from Ghaziabad, Poonam (22 years), Deepika (22 years) and Amita (22 years), all three from Delhi. After sustained interrogation, the two owners of the institute were also arrested. They have been identified as Rehaan (25 years) and Kaif (27 years), both from Delhi, as stated in a report by ANI.

Giving details about the enquiry and the scam, police found that these people used to acquire data of desirable candidates from a website and entice them by providing back-dated degrees of various graduation courses without appearing in any exam. They used to charge Rs 1,000-2,000 per person.

Meanwhile, the police highlighted that after receiving the payment through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) or online mode they provided a fake degree from any recognised University to the candidate whose record was never updated in the said university.

Further, the police said analysing the bank accounts of the arrested owners, multiple transactions amounting to lakhs were found. Also, further investigation of the case is in progress to extract the data of the beneficiary candidates and alleged transactions made in the account of accused persons to obtain fake mark sheets and degrees, as stated in a report by ANI.