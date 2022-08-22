At AIIMS, New Delhi, the Optometry Students Association initiated a relay hunger strike as a first-year student passed away due to COVID and swine flu. It was their allegation that an ambulance was "denied" to him by the authorities which is what led to his death.



It was on August 13 that Abhishek Malviya, the first-year optometry student, died, as stated in a report by PTI.



The very same day, the Optometry Students Association started a strike claiming that the student was not provided with an ambulance since he was not a hostel resident.



They also alleged the AIIMS authorities were not providing hostel accommodation to paramedical students.



Malviya, who suffered from breathing issues, was "denied" an ambulance as he did not live on the hostel campus.



Because of this, it took two to three hours for him to reach the AIIMS emergency department where his condition was declared "critical" and later placed on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a treatment that uses a pump to artificially circulate blood) after his lung function collapsed.



He was declared dead on August 13, the Optometry Students Association claimed in a statement.



"Had there been a hostel, he would have survived," it added.



The administration at AIIMS claimed that there has been a progressive increase in the number of students at AIIMS, New Delhi, and there is a severe shortage of hostels for all students.



It is written in the prospectus that students who pursue BSc Paramedical courses are not provided with hostels since the year 2020. Students are aware of this while applying and the same has been the case with other AIIMS as well.



"This has been communicated to the students on many occasions through past meetings and their representations have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There is provision for expansion of hostels for all students in the AIIMS masterplan," the hospital said in a statement.



According to it, students were invited to send their representatives to talk to the director but they refused.



Thereafter, the Dean, Associate Dean and Deputy Hostel Superintendent met the agitating students to understand their grievances.



The Director had also met the students and assured them that their grievances would be looked into.