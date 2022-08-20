The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-K) celebrated its 72nd Foundation Day on Thursday, August 18. At the event was Amit Khare, adviser to the Prime Minister. While addressing the gathering, he said that people have to be creators of knowledge and not borrowers as the country aspires to become a superpower in Intellectual Property (IP). He also emphasised the need for linking "our past knowledge with the future" and said that institutions like the IITs have a role to play in it, as per a report by PTI.

"As we are a 100-year-old civilisation, we have past knowledge and can develop it and test it empirically with the help of institutions like the IITs," he said. On the need for the country to become a superpower in IP, Khare said, "We are an IT superpower but we need to be a superpower in IP because knowledge is power. We cannot borrow technologies and indigenise them, we need institutions like Nalanda and Vikramshila. We have to be a creator of that knowledge."

Khare spoke about the importance of a multidisciplinary approach and said that it is necessary for the creation of knowledge. He stated that new frontiers of knowledge were emerging due to the interface between bio-science and engineering that is being used to detect large data to help formulate policies, be it in the social sector or the area of health welfare.

Speaking of the role IIT Kharagpur could play in this scenario, he said, "Social responsibilities are attached to every institution. IIT Kharagpur can collaborate with local institutions and help them by providing local development and technical assistance. There should be a connect between the institution and the society. Society should be encouraged to develop inquisitiveness. There has to be equal awareness between industry and society. The trinity of academia, industry, and society is a must."

"Here, you have all the faculty, staff, alumni and students working as a team to bring something new to the same campus. As Team India, we have to work together and encourage institutions like IIT Kharagpur to work in the direction of the Prime Minister's vision for the country," he added, as per PTI.

"The overall development of the youth will be an important focus area with NEP 2020, which is designed to ensure that every child can achieve whatever potential they might have," he stated, speaking about PM Modi's five visions for making India a developed nation.

"The main pillar of the policy is enhancement of capacity compared to other developing countries. We have 27.5 per cent enrolment in Higher Education but we have to raise these figures. We should not only go for accessibility and numbers, but the quality, accountability and regulation — working as a team on research and innovation," he said further.

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra K Tewari, who also addressed the event, said that the initiatives of the premier institute towards the Indian Knowledge System and NEP 2020 have shaped the higher education system and set its course for a new age of becoming the 'Vishwaguru' and boosting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

"Seven niche areas comprising Advanced Manufacturing Systems for Industry 4.0, Safety Engineering and Analytics, Quality and Reliability, Healthcare, Precision Agriculture and Food Nutrition, Smart Infrastructure and Advanced Transportation have been identified by the Institute that will drive its growth trajectory to becoming one of the top 10 universities in the world," he said.

According to an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson, the Young Alumni Achiever Award was also bestowed at the event to 25 young alumni of the institute, in recognition of their excellence in innovations, technological developments, research, community welfare, leadership, entrepreneurship, social impact, nation building, national interest and professional accomplishments.