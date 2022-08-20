Here is some good news for the candidates who have provisionally registered for the Intermediate course of Chartered Accountancy (CA). The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed relaxation for these candidates who will join the course through the direct entry route. Concerned candidates can access this notification on the official website of ICAI which is icai.org.

This age relaxation is only for those candidates who have registered for Direct Entry till July 31. Candidates should note that this is only a one-time opportunity. The concerned candidates are required to submit the proof of having passed the graduation exam with the minimum marks before filling the May 2023 Intermediate course examination form.

They are also required to start their practical training on or before October 1, 2022 after completing ICITSS (Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills). It is only then that they can appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination. Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity provided to students.

It must be noted that ICAI has created a separate portal for ICITSS, where the students can find the registration links, study materials and other references. It is a new course included in the CA exam syllabus. For details on this course, students can visit the official website https://www.icaionlineregistration.org/.

The registration process for CA Inter November 2022 exams has also started. The aspirants can fill out the online form to register between August 10 and August 31. As per the schedule released by ICAI, the Intermediate exams for Group I are from November 2 and will continue till November 9, while the exams for Group II will be conducted from November 11 to 17.