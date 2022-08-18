As many as four students of the Chinchughat Ashram School, Adilabad, were hospitalised on Wednesday, August 17, after complaining of stomach ache and fever while two others were discharged after treatment.

According to the staff of the school, the students were rushed to the RIMS hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance.

The students were identified as Teakam Manisha, Attram Puja and two others. However, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor, project officer Varun Reddy categorically stated that it was not food poisoning. “The four students were shifted to hospital as two of them were suffering from fever and two from stomach ache. They are being administered treatment and are not in any danger,” he said.

There has been a spike in the number of cases of food poisoning reported in residential schools constituted for the Backward Classes in Telangana. In Mahbubnagar district alone, two incidents of students falling sick after consuming hostel food were reported in the span of three days towards the end of July. At the Telangana Minorities Residential School in Siddipet, more than 130 students were taken sick after eating hostel food towards the end of June.

On August 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out all guns blazing against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) administration for providing food of sub-par quality at the residential schools.

