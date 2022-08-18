Over the next three years, the Chhattisgarh government will be setting up an English-medium college in every district. As per a government official, the initiative aims to facilitate native students to pursue their higher education in the state itself.

"The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on the parents, whose wards have to go outside the state to pursue education after Class XII," the official said. "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to the State Chief Secretary to submit an action plan in this regard within 10 days," he added, as per a PTI report.

CM Baghel, in a note to the Chief Secretary, said, "The institutes, to be named as Swami Atmanand English Medium Model Colleges, will be set up in all the district headquarters over the next three years. The decision has been taken after witnessing good response to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started by the state government."



"Initially, 10 English-medium colleges will be opened in major cities of the state from the next academic session, starting June 2023. It will later be replicated in all the district headquarters over the next three years in a phase-wise manner," he added, as per PTI.

At present, there is no English-medium government college in Chhattisgarh. "Students have to take admission in metropolitan colleges for higher education," the CM said.

"Students studying in English-medium schools will not have to go out of the state for higher education after Class XII. Students and their parents have to bear a huge financial burden as they have to take admission in (the colleges located in) metropolitan cities," he added, speaking about the government's decision.