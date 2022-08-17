The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2022 soon. It has been a month since the NEET UG exam was conducted and students are waiting for the answer key.

The answer key will be released on the official NTA and NEET websites neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. This will be the provisional answer key, and the final answer key and results will be released later after the objections are raised by the candidates.

Candidates must note that NTA has not provided a fixed date for the publication of the provisional answer key. However, NTA has confirmed that the document will be released soon.

It must also be noted that along with the answer key, candidates’ OMR response sheets and the question papers will also be made available. Then an objection window will be open, through which, students can raise challenges, if any. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each challenged answer.

Over 18 lakh candidates are awaiting their NEET results. The NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. Candidates must check the answer key released ONLY on the official website.