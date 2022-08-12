Find out more details about the scholarship below | Pic: EdexLive

In much exciting news, La Trobe University in Australia has announced the return of the four-year Shah Rukh Khan research scholarship for an aspiring female researcher from India to make a meaningful impact in the world. The scholarship was first awarded in 2020 to Indian student Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, who eventually was able to travel to Australia to begin her PhD in early 2022.

What is the scholarship all about?

The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of $225,000 (AUD) to be completed at La Trobe’s state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia. They will undertake research supervised by the University’s leading experts in a project aligned to the university's research themes, which are linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Five points to note:

1. Registrations opened today, August 12 for research candidates to submit an Expression of Interest for the scholarship by September 23

2. A successful candidate will be a female Indian national who resides in India and has completed a Master's by Research degree (or equivalent) within the past 10 years

3. The candidate will receive benefits from the scholarship including bearing the visa application costs for a single person

4. The candidate will also be given a $3,000 AUD travel allowance to cover travel costs from India to Melbourne

5. The candidate will also receive a La Trobe Graduate Research Scholarship for three and a half years, with a value of $32,500 (AUD) per annum (2022 rate) to support living costs

La Trobe University Chancellor, John Mansfield Brumby AO, said he was thrilled that Shah Rukh Khan had endorsed the University by offering another scholarship to an aspiring female researcher from India, as stated in a press release.