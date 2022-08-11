In a major drive towards inclusivity and empowerment of girl students in the arena of private coaching for higher education, Aakash BYJU's launched Education For All on August 10, Wednesday. This is also a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Education For All by Aakash BYJU'S is a national project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to nearly 2,000 Class VII-XII students from underprivileged families, especially girls. Thus, it was launched in 45 locations across India.

All identified students will appear for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam – 2022 (ANTHE 2022) scheduled to be held between November 5 to 13 across the country both online and offline mode, as per the project.

ANTHE is a one-hour exam that carries a total of 90 marks and comprises 35 multiple-choice questions based on grades and streams the students aspire to. ANTHE has offered scholarships to 33 lakh students in the past. It carries a total of 90 marks. It comprises 35 multiple-choice questions that are based on grades and streams that the students aspires for.

The top 2,000 students would be given free coaching to Aakash BYJU’s NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programmes, based on special considerations. Besides the scholarship, five students will also win a free trip to NASA along with a parent.