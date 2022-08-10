The admission process for undergraduate courses (+3 admissions) in Odisha is all set to begin from tomorrow, August 11. The application form for e-Admission in all (+3) Degree HEIs (Higher Education Institutions), including Self Financing (Degree) HEIs and Sanskrit (Shastri) of the state, will be available on the official website.

Interested students can keep a lookout for the online Common Application Form (CAF) on the website www.samsodisha.gov.in. The forms will be available from 11 am. The last date to apply is August 25, till 11:45 pm. Admission and related information will be regulated under Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

The admission notice has already been published by authorised newspapers. It has been informed that any changes in the timelines will be published in newspapers as well as on the official SAMS Odisha website. "Kindly refer to the Common Prospectus (CP) before filling up the CAF" the official admission notice advises students.

As per the official notification issued by SAMS, the first merit list will be published on August 31. Admission and online data updation for the admitted students in the First Selection will be carried out from September 2 to September 5, 2022.

The second merit list will be published on September 11 at 11 am. The admissions for the Second Selection students will be carried out between September 12 and September 14. If seats remain vacant after the second session of admissions, a third batch of students will be taken in between September 16 and September 17.

Spot admissions will be carried out on September 19. They will start from 2 pm and continue till September 21, 11:45 pm.