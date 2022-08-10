Veerappa Moily, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).



Moily objecting to the schedule of distribution of COMED-K quota seats of professional courses much before the CET counselling by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) implored Bommai to halt this and ensure that first, KEA counselling is conducted, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Moily stated that those who avail a seat from the same college via CET counselling will have to pay Rs 37,000, but if the same seat is availed through COMED-K, they have to pay Rs 1.58 lakh.



The former Chief Minister has also alleged that the NEET system is causing injustice to students of South India, especially children of farmers. He has urged the Bommai to reinstate the previous method of CET seat allocation, introduced by him in 1992-93 when he was the Chief Minister, wherein, 50 per cent of the academic marks and 50 per cent of marks scored in CET were considered for seat allocation, and there was a single window system of seat allocation for both private and government seats.