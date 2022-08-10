Members of the student group All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) have been demanding for postponement of COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) until the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) issue is resolved.

AIDSO Secretary of Mysuru district, Chandrakala, pointed out that the future of several KCET repeaters is at stake because their II PU marks were not taken into consideration when their ranks were being calculated.

"While the matter is still sub-judice, preparations have started to commence for the counselling process for COMEDK. Instead of solving the problem of thousands of worried students, this approach of hastening the COMEDK process shows how the government has yielded to private lobbying," Chandrakala shared.

"Anti-student policy of the government is out for everyone to witness. CET was presently creating at least a few opportunities for poor and meritorious students of the state. If seats in colleges get sold out through COMEDK prior to CET counselling, what shall be the fate of these students?" Chandrakala asked.

Another member, Swathi, said that the students should not be victimised for the mistake of the government and KEA. "Until the judgement from the High Court comes and the matter is resolved, COMEDK should withhold its process. AIDSO demands that only after completion of CET counselling, the COMEDK process should be initiated," she said.