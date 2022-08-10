Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Wednesday, August 10, as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

The rally, led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, covered a distance of four kilometres. More than 5,000 participants, including teachers and non-teaching staff and students of the varsity, participated in the rally, according to a report by PTI.

On this occasion, Singh said that the rally has undoubtedly strengthened the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among the students. "Our national flag instills a sense of patriotism, national pride and belongingness among the countrymen. The national unity is very important for the country, if the country remains Eik (one), then only will it be Shresth. The feeling of nationalism has to be inculcated in the children from the family itself," Singh said.

A 'bhoomi pujan' for a new building in North Campus and a tree plantation drive — Shatabdi Vriksharopan — was also organised in the DU campus. National flags on 20-foot poles were unfurled at seven locations inside the university campus, a statement said, as per PTI.

The rally started from Gandhi Statue at DU's Gate No 1 and passed through Campus of Open Learning, University Stadium, Education Department, Miranda House, Law Faculty, Hindu College, St Stephen's College and ended at Gate No 1 of Delhi University, it said, as per PTI.