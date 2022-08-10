Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, on Wednesday, August 10, urged the centre to accommodate students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine in Indian medical colleges after clearing a test, an official said.

The Minister addressed a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, expressing concern about the future of these students. He had written a similar letter in March this year, the official added, according to a report by PTI.

In his letter, the Minister stated that, altogether, 207 medical students of Chhattisgarh had to leave their studies midway and return to India due to the Russia-Ukraine war. “Regarding the future and further education of these medical students of other states, including Chhattisgarh, who came back to the country in large numbers, I have urged you through a letter to take appropriate initiative immediately,” Singh Deo stated, as per PTI.

He also urged early policy decisions on this sensitive issue and requested the health minister that based on the study period of all the affected students, additional seats in medical colleges across the country should be allotted and adjusted so that the future of these students can be secured and assured. “This will also remove the shortage of doctors in the country and the public will get the benefit of medical services,” Singh Deo added as per PTI.

He also attached a letter written by the Chhattisgarh Ukraine Medical Parents' and Students' Association and sent it to the health minister. The letter mentioned that 207 students and their parents expressed concern about their educational future after returning to India, as per PTI.