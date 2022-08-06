The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 examination results is likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 6. The results will be up on the official website, that is jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the candidates to check.

Follow these steps to check your scores:

1) Visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, you will spot JEE Main session 2 result link. Click on it

3) Key in your log in credentials

4) Your scorecard will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

This time, the JEE Mains 2022 exams were conducted in two shifts. For Session II alone, over six lakh students appeared for the exam.

JEE Mains 2022 exam were held in two shifts — the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. Out of the 90 questions, students were required to attempt 75.

It may be recalled that on August 3, NTA released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch.) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Question paper and recorded responses were also released and these were available on the official website of the agency.