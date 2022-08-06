A financial literary app has been developed by a Class XI student from Gurgaon. Aryan Jain has designed the app — named DhanDanaDan — in an effort to empower every person to manage their income and savings in a better way.

The student from SunCity School aims to make 7,500 Indians financially literate over the next 75 days and then scale this mission further, as per a report by PTI. It is free to use and is currently available in Hindi on Android (Play Store).

Aryan developed the app ensuring that the content reaches the maximum number of Indians so that they benefit from it and can secure their future. The app would also enable people to be aware of their short and long-term financial needs, save and invest for future needs and invest money to create a secure future, he said.

DhanDanaDan uses a series of five animated videos in an urban set-up and a storytelling format guided by a teenage character to explain several basic and important concepts of financial planning in a simplified manner in Hindi.

It may be noted that in 2021, Aryan was the only Indian among the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge, where he along with students from other countries had developed an application to participate in the Artemis Generation's endeavours to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon.