Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Session II day two is here today, August 5. The first day of Session II yesterday, August 4, was rough as the first shift of the exam was postponed at a few centres and the second shift was cancelled altogether in all centres. As per a report in ANI, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that today, August 5 the exam is going on smoothly across all centres in India.

The phase II of CUET exams were initially scheduled for August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. But after facing technical and administration glitches, the National Testing Agency informed that, "the shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 03 PM to 06 PM) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022. The same Admit Card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examinations have been postponed."

What are students claiming?

Even though the NTA informed that the exam is being conducted smoothly today, a few students took to Twitter claiming the exam was not conducted at their center in Rohini Sector, Delhi.

Titiksha Public School, Delhi displayed a notice right outside the school which read, "Due to technical/logistics reasons, the CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled on August 5 is postponed to August 12." Another centre issued a notice stating, "There is no Examination Centre at Gitarattan International Business School, Rohini, Delhi."

In this regard, Gaureeka Nath from Pitampura, whose exam center was at Titiksha Public School, told EdexLive, "We reached the center on time. And there was a huge crowd in front of the school because there was no communication by the faculty or anyone concerned."

"We were standing in front of the centre in rain for two hours from 8 am. At 10 am, the officials posted the notification saying the exam is postponed," an upset Gaureeka said. She further added that many students reached centres by travelling more than 90 kms.

What are the other issues that students are facing?

Many students took to Twitter stating that the exam centre for exams on August 7 and 8 are not mentioned on the admit cards. Although the NTA tweeted on August 2 stating, "Admit Cards for the exams to be held on 7 onwards will be released on 4 August", the exam centres were not mentioned on the admit cards.

In this regard, when a candidate Vishal Raj, who hails from a village in West Champaran, Bihar, tried calling NTA, he claimed there was no response. His main concern was travelling. As the centre's name is not known yet, Vishal, who lives in a rural area, said that since there is limited facility to travel from his area, reaching the centre might prove difficult for him if he is informed about the location late.

Similarly, another candidate, Himanshu Jagarwal, said that his exam is on August 7 and he hasn't received the admit card yet. Also, Priyanshu Goel from Delhi is in the same boat as he is clueless about his admit card for the exam on August 8.

Moreover, Priyanshu further pointed out a couple of lapses from the NTA's side. In a chat with EdexLive, he questioned, "When CUET was decided by UGC last year, then why did they not inform the students at the beginning of the year?" Further, he shared that systems at several exam centres were hanging, exams were being cancelled two hours before they were scheduled to begin, and exam dates for a few students were announced just two days before the exam.

EdexLive tried reaching out to the NTA. This copy will be updated when they respond.